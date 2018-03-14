NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Jets are about to make a huge splash.

With the free agent signing period set to begin at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, they were reportedly on the verge of signing free agent cornerback Trumaine Johnson, arguably the best available player at his position.

Johnson, who had been slapped with the franchise tag each of the past two offseasons by the Los Angeles Rams, will make in the neighborhood of $15 million per season, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Additional terms of the contract were not immediately known.

The Jets, who entered free agency approximately $90 million under the 2018 salary cap, have been quite busy during the NFL’s “legal” tampering period, which opened on Monday morning. They have reportedly come to agreements with several free agents, including quarterbacks Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater, running back Isaiah Crowell and linebacker Avery Williamson.

General manager Mike Maccagnan will likely next turn his attention to the offensive line, which is in need of an overhaul.

Johnson, 28, will bring elite cover skills to a secondary in dire need of them. During the Jets’ 5-11 rebuilding season in 2017, their best defense back was current free agent Morris Claiborne, who may still be on New York’s radar. The unit was led by a pair of rookie safeties, 2017 first-round pick Jamal Adams and second-round selection Marcus Maye. Adding a superior talent like Johnson to the mix should take a lot of pressure off several areas of the defense.

A former third-round pick out of the University of Montana, Johnson has 18 interceptions, 67 passes defensed and three touchdowns during his six-year career.