CBS 2Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah Davis walk off the field after the retirement ceremony of Derek Jeter's number 2 jersey at Yankee Stadium. (credit: Al Bello/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals […]
WCBS 880Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah Davis walk off the field after the retirement ceremony of Derek Jeter's number 2 jersey at Yankee Stadium. (credit: Al Bello/Getty Images) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of […]
1010 WINSDerek Jeter and his wife Hannah Davis walk off the field after the retirement ceremony of Derek Jeter's number 2 jersey at Yankee Stadium. (credit: Al Bello/Getty Images) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information […]
WFANDerek Jeter and his wife Hannah Davis walk off the field after the retirement ceremony of Derek Jeter's number 2 jersey at Yankee Stadium. (credit: Al Bello/Getty Images) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens […]
WLNYDerek Jeter and his wife Hannah Davis walk off the field after the retirement ceremony of Derek Jeter's number 2 jersey at Yankee Stadium. (credit: Al Bello/Getty Images) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station […]
Filed Under:Haley Anderson, Local TV, Magdalena Doris, Westbury

WESTBURY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A man sought for questioning in the killing of a university nursing student from Long Island has been detained in Nicaragua, authorities in the Central American nation said Tuesday.

Orlando Tercero, 22, was taken into custody in an unspecified place in Nicaragua and was being handed over to judicial authorities, National Police Commissioner Francisco Diaz said.

Police in New York say Tercero is a person of interest in the killing of 22-year-old Haley Anderson of Westbury.

A nursing student and senior at Binghamton University, Anderson’s life was cut short. She was discovered murdered Friday at a home near campus.

The Westbury native was close to graduation.

“She was in her senior year. This year, she did an internship at a hospital here on Long Island and she told me about all the operations that she witnessed,” said neighbor John Doran. “Tragic loss.”

Binghamton police quickly classified the case as a homicide and identified Tercero, a romantic partner and fellow student, as a person of interest.

As crime scene investigators processed the evidence, detectives say he was on a flight from JFK Airport to Nicaragua. The National Police Force detained him Tuesday.

Anderson’s death was a tragic blow to her family in Westbury and her former coworkers at Ralphs Italian Ices.

“She was such a bubbly person, opened up to anyone,” said co-worker Emma Derbin. “She was literally like the greatest person ever. She never didn’t have a smile on her face.”

Nicaraguan police say Tercero was in possession of a Nicaragua passport when he was arrested. It is believed he has dual citizenship, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

All of the evidence in the case will be presented to a grand jury. If Tercero is indicted, the district attorney will push for a speedy extradition.

A wake and funeral for Anderson will be held for this weekend in her hometown.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch