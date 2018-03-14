CHICAGO (CBSNewYork/CBS Chicago) — Authorities in Chicago responded to reports of shots fired and a possible person with a gun on Northwestern University’s campus Wednesday afternoon.

The university warned people to stay away from the campus, and those already on campus to shelter in place amid the reports, CBS Chicago reported.

Police in Evanston, Illinois initially responded to a call for shots fired near the corner of Emerson Street and Maple Avenue shortly after 2 pm local time.

Evanston and NUPD in the area of Emerson and Maple. Report of gunman and shots fired in a residential building. Area checked no evidence of a victim, scene, or gunman found. — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) March 14, 2018

Northwestern says the investigation was focused near Engelhart Hall, a graduate school dormitory near Emerson and Maple. Police said they searched the area of the reported shooting and did not find anything, but warned the “area is not secure and not safe” as officers have blocked off the intersection, CBS Chicago reported.

Persons in Englehart Hall at the corner of Emerson Street and Maple Avenue should remain behind locked doors. Northwestern community members not in that area no longer need to stay behind locked doors. Anyone not in the area of Engelhart Hall should stay away. — Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) March 14, 2018

It was not immediately clear if anyone was wounded.

