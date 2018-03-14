NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man who murdered two members of the NYPD is about to walk free.

70-year-old Herman Bell has been granted parole. In 1971, he and two fellow members of the Black Liberation Army lured Officers Joseph Piagentini and Waverly Jones to a housing complex in Harlem with a bogus 911 call.

Jones was shot once and died instantly, while Piagentini was shot 22 times.

Bell’s sentence was 25-years to life.

He was denied parole seven other times, but could be released as soon as April 17th.

Today’s decision by the NYS Parole Board to release admitted cop-killer Herman Bell — who carried out the premeditated assassinations of #NYPD Officers Joseph Piagentini and Waverly Jones — is indefensible. My complete message to the brave men and women of @NYPDnews is attached: pic.twitter.com/Ebrka3pms1 — Commissioner O'Neill (@NYPDONeill) March 14, 2018

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill tweeted his response to the news, saying the decision to release Bell is “indefensible.”