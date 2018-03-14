NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man who murdered two members of the NYPD is about to walk free.
70-year-old Herman Bell has been granted parole. In 1971, he and two fellow members of the Black Liberation Army lured Officers Joseph Piagentini and Waverly Jones to a housing complex in Harlem with a bogus 911 call.
Jones was shot once and died instantly, while Piagentini was shot 22 times.
Bell’s sentence was 25-years to life.
He was denied parole seven other times, but could be released as soon as April 17th.
NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill tweeted his response to the news, saying the decision to release Bell is “indefensible.”