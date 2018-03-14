CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Chris Melore, Deals, Local TV, Pi Day, Pies, Pizza, Talkers

(CBS Local) — March 14 is Pi Day, better known as a celebration of the never-ending number that begins 3.14. In honor of the mathematical constant symbolized by π (pi), restaurants and stores around the country are offering up some tasty pie-themed deals.

Dozens of pizza chains are dishing out deals on Pi Day with some serving up whole pies for just $3.14. Blaze, Papa Murphy’s, Fired Pie, Firenza Pizza, Flippers Pizzeria, Hungry Howie’s, Il Vicino Wood Oven Pizza, The Pizza Press, Urban Bricks, and Your Pie are all reportedly offering full-sized pizzas for the special Pi Day price.

If you’re craving something sweet on Pi Day, several restaurants and grocery stores are giving customers a break on pie. Both Whole Foods Market and Pick’n Save are selling large baked pies for just $3.14 on 3/14.

Boston Market, Bojangles’ and others are also celebrating the “math holiday” with discounts on pies, fries, and even free ice cream.

For some lucky couples getting married on Pi Day, &pizza is throwing free weddings at their restaurants in four cities. It’s the third year in a row the pizza chain has hosted a free pizza party reception for a group of pre-selected customers.

