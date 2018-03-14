CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A spat for parking spaces stretches across both sides of the bay between New Jersey and Staten Island commuters.

On the New York side, some say commuter lots are a bit too friendly — especially for those there with garden state license plates.

“This is always filled up with New Jersey plates,” Staten Island resident Rick told CBS2’s Dave Carlin. He says he waits for spaces to open up at the Huguenot Park and Ride on the South Shore.

To pass time, he counts the out of state, fuming because in New Jersey he says his New York plate is discriminated against.

“They don’t put up with our New York plates in New Jersey, but we put up with their Jersey plates in New York,” Rick said.

Of the 300 spots taken on Wednesday, 90 had New Jersey plates. That’s 30 percent. The lots are very close to a train station that links to the Staten Island Ferry.

One person who had a Jersey plate claimed he was “just visiting,” while another declined to comment.

Some people who use the lots say there’s no point in trying to drive anyone away, saying it’s just better to build more spaces. Others want to impose non-resident parking permit fees and restrictions.

City Councilman Joe Borelli (R-51st) says he and others at City Hall tried to do that, but ownership of the lots got in the way.

Half the lots in one town are owned by the city, the other half by the state,” Borelli said. “Even if we were allowed to put a permit program in the city portion of the lot, New Jersey drivers would simply park in the state portion.”

Borelli adds Jersey residents should pay more, but without state cooperation it remains a crowded free-for-all.

