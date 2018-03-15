By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Much of this afternoon will be dominated by a mix of clouds and sun, but a few rain and snow showers will swing through the Tri-State Area through the rush.

As for temperatures, we’ll be about 5 degrees warner than yesterday, but with the wind, it will really only feel like the 30s.

We’ll see some leftover activity this evening, followed by more clearing. And it will remain breezy, so it will only feel like the 20s again.

Friday will be an overall better looking day, but it looks like we’re in for another shot of cold air. That said, expect temps to hold in the 30s with gusty winds making it feel like the 20s.

As for St. Patrick’s Day, outside of a few high clouds, it looks like we’ll luck out with dry weather. A weak disturbance will push through the southern mid-Atlantic states during the day though, so we’ll have to be mindful of that as the day progresses.