CBS 2JetBlue flight attendant Steven Slater was under arrest Aug. 9, 2010, for allegedly deploying the emergency exit slide and then sliding down it after getting in a dispute with a passenger at JFK Airport. (Photo/MySpace) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest […]
WCBS 880JetBlue flight attendant Steven Slater was under arrest Aug. 9, 2010, for allegedly deploying the emergency exit slide and then sliding down it after getting in a dispute with a passenger at JFK Airport. (Photo/MySpace) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news […]
1010 WINSJetBlue flight attendant Steven Slater was under arrest Aug. 9, 2010, for allegedly deploying the emergency exit slide and then sliding down it after getting in a dispute with a passenger at JFK Airport. (Photo/MySpace) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 […]
WFANJetBlue flight attendant Steven Slater was under arrest Aug. 9, 2010, for allegedly deploying the emergency exit slide and then sliding down it after getting in a dispute with a passenger at JFK Airport. (Photo/MySpace) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since […]
WLNYJetBlue flight attendant Steven Slater was under arrest Aug. 9, 2010, for allegedly deploying the emergency exit slide and then sliding down it after getting in a dispute with a passenger at JFK Airport. (Photo/MySpace) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. […]
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Local TV

By Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Much of this afternoon will be dominated by a mix of clouds and sun, but a few rain and snow showers will swing through the Tri-State Area through the rush.

As for temperatures, we’ll be about 5 degrees warner than yesterday, but with the wind, it will really only feel like the 30s.

nu tu futurecast 4k12k1 3/15 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

We’ll see some leftover activity this evening, followed by more clearing. And it will remain breezy, so it will only feel like the 20s again.

Friday will be an overall better looking day, but it looks like we’re in for another shot of cold air. That said, expect temps to hold in the 30s with gusty winds making it feel like the 20s.

nu tu 7day auto weather app4 3/15 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for St. Patrick’s Day, outside of a few high clouds, it looks like we’ll luck out with dry weather. A weak disturbance will push through the southern mid-Atlantic states during the day though, so we’ll have to be mindful of that as the day progresses.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch