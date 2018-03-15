By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Morning!

We have a few snow squalls north early this morning leftover from the same nor’easter that dumped 18.3″ in Southampton, NY.

Temps peak a few degrees milder this afternoon at 45°. We can expect a similar situation as yesterday come this afternoon… a mix of sun & clouds peppered with a few rain or snow showers passing quickly.

Temps drop even colder tonight down to the upper 20s in NYC, but some teens in the Hudson Valley.

Friday stays cold all day with high not getting out of the 30s for some.

– G