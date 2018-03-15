By Carly Petrone

Sometimes you just feel like eating breakfast for dinner. Whether you’re in the mood for a decadent egg sandwich or a layered Chinese crepe, here are five places in NYC where you can do just that.

Egghead at Moxy Times Square

485 7th Ave.

New York, NY 10018

212-268-0988

moxy-hotels.marriott.com

Chef Jason Hall knows how to cater to the breakfast eater, even if it’s dinner time. In fact, you can stop into Egghead at Moxy Times Square any time of day because his ooey gooey breakfast sandwich (appropriately called The Classic) is built between a Kennebec Potato Briohe and stuffed with a fried egg, thick cut Nueske’s bacon, American cheese, tomato, fried shallots, and spicy aioli. Need a decadent side to go with it? Don’t miss out on the Potato Hash Brown stuffed with young pecorino cheese. Staying away from carbs? This place has got you covered with their Non Sandwich option – eggs in a Jar, ham, young pecorino cheese, kale, and spinach. We promise, you’ll start craving this amazing menu every night!

Mr. Bing

115 St. Marks Place

New York, NY 10009

917-261-6589

www.mr-bing.com

If you’re a fan of Mr. Bing then you’re about to get even more excited. Stop by their St. Marks location on weekends and you can indulge in all-day Breakfast Bings! These decadent street-style crepes, known as jianbing (or bing for short), are served in classic Beijing style with mung bean, rice, and wheat flour batter spread into a thin crepe. Their specialty breakfast bings come in three delicious flavors – Double Egg & Cheese, Maple Bacon Egg & Cheese, and Classic Vegetarian. It’s like your Sunday brunch all wrapped up in one! Pair it with a can of Chinese Herbal Tea or Lychee Juice and enjoy your dinner a la breakfast.

Veselka

144 2nd Ave.

New York, NY 10003

212-228-9682

veselka.com

You probably know Veselka for pierogis and borscht but did you know this Ukranian hotspot also serves breakfast all day long? Stop in for dinner and nosh on Potato Pancakes with sour cream and applesauce or opt for their award-winning Blintzes filled with lightly sweetened Farmer’s Cheese. Their homemade challah egg dipped French Toast is another sweet option, especially when it’s topped with powdered sugar. Of course, you can always order up a meat or combo plate if you want to try their traditional pierogis, too. Ypa!

Tacombi

267 Elizabeth St.

New York, NY 10012

917-727-0179

tacombi.com

We have to admit, there’s nothing better than a simple breakfast taco. Stop into Tacombi and try out all three of these tasty creations. First up is the Huevos a la Mexicana: simply organic eggs scrambled con queso Oaxaca. The beef eater can bite into their Huevos con Carne: the same base as Huevos a la Mexicana along with slow-roasted Angus beef. Finally, the Huevos con Chorizo also comes with scrambled eggs con queso in addition to homemade Berkshire pork chorizo & papas. Who can pass up a taco with French fries inside?

Broken Coconut

15 E. 4th St.

New York, NY 10003

www.brknccnt.com

The Broken Coconut has an incredible all-day menu that will keep you energized and ready to go for the next day. Their housemade dairy-free yogurt is made with probiotic-rich yogurt and vanilla chia, two nutritious ingredients filled with fiber and protein. Try the Mr. Pink with dragon fruit and coconut flakes or the Pipeline, which comes with blueberries and banana. Black Cherry Bravo is another favorite, a lovely combination of black cherry, mint, and almond. In the mood for something heartier? They also offer Dusted Avocado Toast (with or without a fried egg) that is piled high on a thick cut of Sullivan Street seven-grain and topped with smoked almonds, togarashi, and lava salt. Seafood lovers can order a refreshing Poke-ish bowl (choose from ginger shoyu tuna, chile pineapple tuna, or sweet sesame salmon) or stock up on unique sides like Whipped Purple Yams, Pea Shoots Gomae, and Roast Sweet Potato Fries.

