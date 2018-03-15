CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Dr. Max Gomez, High Blood Pressure, Hypertension, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mark Sims never thought a haircut would turn into a wake up call for his health, but then his barber convinced him to let him check his blood pressure.

“It 175 over 125, which is stroke bound,” said Sims.

It was the health risks Sims and other clients faced that convinced shop owner Eric Muhammad to take part in a study to see if barber shops could help African American men get their high blood pressure under control.

“If we could just save one life I think it’s a win,” said Muhammad.

According to Dr. Ronald Victor of Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai, black men in particular have the highest high blood pressure related death rate of any group in the United States.

A study that looked at more than 300 African American men at 52 Los Angeles barbershops found the men who had their pressure checked, then met with a pharmacist at the shop for treatment, saw their top blood pressure number drop nearly 30-points after six months.

“That will help a lot in the number of heart attacks and strokes that can be prevented,” said Victor.

The idea is to make it simple and convenient for men to get their pressure checked and treated.

Sims is now on medication and has adopted healthier habits that also help lower his pressure.

“I’ve stopped drinking, I’ve stopped smoking, I started exercising and I’ve changed my diet,” said Sims.

The American Heart Association says that dropping your blood pressure by even just a few points significantly reduces your risk for heart attack and stroke.

The study was so successful in Los Angeles, researchers now want to expand the program to other barbershops across the country.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch