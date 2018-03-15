CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
James Patterson’s first book was turned down by 31 publishers. He still remembers the exact number and that’s because the book ended up turning into a best-seller. Patterson’s career has been an incredible ride. He published his first book at 26, left the advertising industry after 30 years to pursue writing full-time and has seen his books turned into movies and television shows.

Another one of Patterson’s books is hitting the small screen this Sunday night when the new drama “Instinct” premieres on CBS. The show stars Alan Cumming, who plays Dylan Reinhart, the first gay male lead on a network TV drama. The show is based off of the best-selling author’s original book “Murder Games.” Patterson’s books have sold over 400 million copies worldwide and he still writes his books with on paper with a pencil.

Patterson stopped by the CBS Local Studios in New York for a wide-ranging interview on his career, “Instinct” and his other new projects. This June, Patterson will release a suspense novel with former President Bill Clinton. The 70-year-old author is also working on a project for the Einstein Estate where he will bring Albert Einstein’s life to a whole new audience through a girl named Max.

The author also discusses below why he likes to leave movies early, how his time at Vanderbilt influenced his career and what it was like to work with Morgan Freeman.

 

Watch the series premier of “Instinct” on CBS Sunday, March 18th at 8pm EST/PST.

