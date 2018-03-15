CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Andrea Grymes, Donald Trump, Gateway Project, Local TV, Peter King

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – With President Donald Trump threatening to veto any bill that includes a new rail tunnel under the Hudson River, there’s a furious push to get him back on board.

As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported, Long Island Republican Peter King hopes the luck of the Irish might help change the president’s mind when it comes to funding the Gateway Project.

“We went off to the side to discuss it. It was five minutes,” the congressman told CBS2’s Andrea Grymes.

King used Thursday’s St. Patrick’s Day luncheon at the Capitol to lobby Trump. The president has signaled he will veto a government spending bill if it includes money for the project, which would build a new rail tunnel under the Hudson River.

Local Democrats and Republicans have called it one of the most pressing infrastructure needs in the country.

“I can tell you the president listened to everything I had to say, he understood the importance of it, and that’s really all I can say right now,” King said.

Why would Trump, a New Yorker, suddenly do an about-face on a hometown project?

As part of the political back-and-forth, officials have said they didn’t think it’s a good use of federal taxpayer money, Grymes reported. But many believe the president is using Gateway as political leverage, especially because New York Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer is such a fierce supporter of the project, among others.

On Wednesday, Connecticut Democrat Sen. Richard Blumenthal tried to get assurances from U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao at a committee hearing.

“Will you commit to the Gateway Project?” Blumenthal asked.

“A campaign is being waged in the public arena to bully the department, to pressure the federal government to fund these projects,” Chao replied. “I can’t commit to something I don’t know. They did not come in with a realistic financing plan. There’s no application.”

King disputes that, saying New York and New Jersey have both documented how the project would be financed. He says Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan told members he has no objection to including Gateway in the spending bill, but  doesn’t want the president to veto the bill because the project is included.

King says he hopes spending will include $900 million to at least get the project started.

Congress needs to vote and the president needs to sign the bill funding all government operations sometime between now and next Thursday, or the government would shut down.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch