SEAFORD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There’s a fight over fun and games in Nassau County.

Little leagues, which have long enjoyed playing in parks for free, will now have to pay. Some residents say the fees are unfair.

‘Twas the night before little league season and all through Nassau County excitement turned to frustration for families and lawmakers alike, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported.

“Oh my goodness,” one woman said.

“That’s just ridiculous. Even when you’re doing parties, they charge for that,” another added. “They charge for everything.”

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran plans to impose previously waived fees on nonprofits, like little leagues, for using county parks – meaning a $125 league fee could turn into $250, which opponents say will phase many families out of the program.

“We have a real fiscal crisis in the county, and it’s up to us to tighten the belt and it’s going to be painful,” Curran told Moore.

Moore: “How much money, would you say, you were losing as a county by waiving all these fees for nonprofits?”

Curran: “Over $600,000. So now, we’re in a position where we’re able to fund youth programs, we’re able to fund the buses, we’re able to fund training for firefighters. It’s a question of priorities.”

Nassau County Legislator Steve Rhoads said Curran is filling county coffers on the backs of children and families.

“The general sentiment is outrage,” he said. “The notion that we are going to close part of that gap by charging children playing in sports activities, like little leagues or soccer leagues or PAL, is absolutely absurd.”

The fees would apply to little leagues, scout troops, senior softball teams and charity events that use county parks.

Curran said the situation is dire and it’s her job to get the county out of the red.

“I understand that it’s painful. We’ve got to tighten our belt. And as I’ve said right from the very beginning, it’s not going to be easy,” she said.

Rhoads organized a rally to protest the new planned fees Thursday night at Washington Avenue Park. He said he hopes Curran sees the turnout and has a change of heart.

Legislators have drafted a bill opposing the fees and say they plan to hold an emergency session if it’s vetoed by the county executive.