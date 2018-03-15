NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two New Jersey brothers are proving you’re never too young to make a difference in your community.

Twin brothers Max and Jake Klein are pretty special 16-year-olds.

“You don’t know who’s sitting next to you, what they have or what they don’t have,” said Max. “So you always need to think how can you give back to your community.”

Instincts, their mother Sandy Rubinstein Klein says, the boys were born with.

“They’ve always had an ability to look at things in a more global view rather than a little kid brain,” she said. “My husband and I always used to say there’s four adults between all of us. But, they’re always surprising us.”

Told they were too young to volunteer at the age of 8, the brothers found other ways to give back to their hometown of Edgewater.

“We donated our birthdays back to the community. So instead of asking for gifts, we’d ask people to donate money,” said Jake. “One year we bought Toughbook computers for the fire department, an electric stretcher for the ambulance.”

They even raised more than $200,00 for victims of the massive Edgewater blaze of 2015. But that wasn’t enough.

The brothers recruited Amanda Paquin and Misha Zilman from the DX Marketing agency. Together, they started the website, KidsThatDoGood.com, an online resource that matches volunteers with projects in their area.

“They brought the idea to us and we just had to get involved,” Zilman said. “We’ve connected over 16,000 people to an opportunity so far. It’s really awesome.”

The site has grown so much, the bothers have a board of directors made up of their peers and they’re taking on a new challenge — working with educators to create lesson plans incorporating “giving back” into classrooms and everyday life.

“Like our slogan says, anyone can make a difference at any age,” said Jake.

