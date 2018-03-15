CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Bottled Water, Chris Melore, Local TV, microplastic, Plastic, Talkers

(CBS Local) — A study examining 11 brands of bottled water sold around the world has found that nearly every sample tested was contaminated by plastic particles.

According to the study of 259 water bottles purchased in nine different countries, a staggering 93 percent of the samples contained microplastics. Researchers at the Statue University of New York (SUNY) found an average of 10 microplastic particles per liter of water. SUNY researchers concluded that at least part of the contamination came from packaging and bottling process.

“What’s the world come to? Why can’t we have just clean, pure water?” Peggy Apter of Indiana said to Orb Media, the non-profit journalism group that organized the bottled water study.

While the study found about 10 plastic particles which were the width of a hair in water samples, researchers also detected over 300 smaller particles of plastic in each tested bottle. “We found [plastic] in bottle after bottle and brand after brand,” Prof. Sherri Mason told the BBC. “It’s not about pointing fingers at particular brands; it’s really showing that this is everywhere, that plastic has become such a pervasive material in our society, and it’s pervading water.”

The study focused on bottles produced by Aquafina, Dasani, Evian, Nestle Pure Life, and San Pellegrino. Researchers also tested the popular local brands of bottled water from Indonesia, India, Mexico, Germany, Brazil, and China.

“It’s not catastrophic, the numbers that we’re seeing, but it is concerning,” Prof. Mason added. The health risks from consuming plastic particles are not fully known however, several countries and environmental scientists have already called for a ban on microplastics such as glitter.

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch