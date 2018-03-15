CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Dave Carlin, Local TV, Social Media

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Social media is creating a photo-frenzy far and wide, as vacationers are making their pictures a priority in a bid to stir-up envy.

As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported, vacations and photos almost always go together – memories made and memories shared.

“Yes, so many pictures,” tourist Robert Asduro told Carlin. “Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.”

“People everywhere share their photos everywhere,” said tourist Ray Aldo.

Some people seem desperate for their vacation images to look super slick and professional – in bids to drive up the number of likes and follows they get on social media.

“Sometimes they just go on holidays just for the pictures,” tourist Jessica Hidayad said. “It can take away from the whole experience of enjoying it.”

For many, getting that perfect vacation picture is just the beginning. They want to make sure it travels once it’s on social media.

Travel company CheapCaribbean.com offers a getaway to Bermuda complete with photo-taking seminars.

“Photographs will be filtered and have different types of — we’ve given tips on lighting, we’ve given tips on location,” said marketing director Dana Studebaker.

Included in the package are two social media influencers, both with a very high number of social media followers. They’ll be in photos with vacationers — to post them and tag them for maximum likes, interactions and vacation envy.

But image consultant Dinah Day says to beware of appearing too posed.

“They’ll take a look at the picture and they’ll say, looks like that person belongs in Hollywood, it’s took slick for us,’” she said.

Day says to remember vacations should be fun and healthy, not all for show.

