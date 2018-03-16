By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

We’re in for a considerably quiet stretch until — potentially — storm #4 arrives, but we’ll worry about that when the time comes.

Today we’re just dealing with an unseasonably chilly air mass accompanied by gusty winds — to 40 mph in some cases. These gusty winds will also make it feel much colder, so don’t expect it to feel warmer than the 20s.

Expect breezy conditions and mainly clear skies tonight. As for temps, they’ll dip overnight to around 30°.

For St. Patrick’s Day fun, it’s certainly going to be a little cold out there, but sunshine will allow for things to go as planned. It will still be a little breezy, too, with highs only in the mid 40s.

As for Sunday, sunshine will dominate much of the day, but it will be a touch colder out there. Expect highs in the low to mid 40s.