Morning!

Temperatures start off in the 20s and 30s around town with the colder temps mostly north & west.

CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

The wind is a little lighter today so the wind chill backs off some, but unfortunately the temps stop climbing in by the upper 30s, around 38° in Manhattan. So the take away is a cooler finish to the work week.

CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

The weekend bears better news! Temps climb into the 40s for St. Patrick’s Day with ample sun. Sunday is another bright beauty with similar temps.

CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

We keep an eye at another nor’easter possible mid week. Have a great day! G

