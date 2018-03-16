CBS 2(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with […]
WCBS 880(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE […]
WFAN(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the […]
WLNY(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th […]
Filed Under:Jennifer McLogan, Long Island, manorville, Our Lady of the Island

MANORVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Only weeks before thousands of Long Islanders walk the Stations of the Cross to commemorate Good Friday, a sacred statue was discovered defaced with a crowbar or hammer.

But as CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported, good-hearted people are coming to the rescue.

A grandmother from Southampton learned of the disturbing vandalism along the well-worn path of the Stations of the Cross at Our Lady of the Island in Manorville and donated $250 toward its repairs.

Fundraising to replace the $5,000 handcrafted statue is being spearheaded by an unlikely source – Pokemon Go players on their social media accounts.

“Me and my family love coming out here to play Pokemon Go,” David Ringhiser told McLogan. “This actual statue is a PokeStop.”

In fact, there are some 30 PokeStops on the 70-acre grounds of the shrine.

When Ringhiser and his children stumbled on the site, they were heartbroken.

“I’m not really a religious person but I like to give back to the community,” he said.

Inside the chapel, candles were lighted and prayers offered.

“Tears come to your eyes and you just can’t believe that someone would do something so horrible,” said Angela Sala.

“It’s Lent time, it’s Easter time. We feel hurt, you know we do feel hurt about the whole situation,” Andrew C’Onofrio said.

Rev. Peter D’Abele told McLogan nothing is locked, the property is open to all.

“We really don’t know who it was or why,” he said.

He said he’s taken aback by the response from outsiders to help. Some have dropped off checks, others donated through the church website, but the biggest surprise was Pokemon – from a group of local firefighters to players from as far away as California.

D’Abele said good may come of this and hopes statue funds can be raised before Good Friday.

Suffolk County CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch