Want a chance to be part of the 53rd ACM Awards? Dierks Bentley will be performing his hit WOMAN, AMEN and he’s looking to YOU to help him out. Who have been your female everyday heroes, your inspiration …mom, sister, wife, relative, friend, teacher, coworker, doctor, teammate, coach, or role model? You could be a part of this celebratory anthem by submitting a personal picture of the woman you want to honor. Please photograph your subject on a solid, neutral colored background, and no logos or brands. We are looking for clean images that make the photo subject the star of the picture. We need your pictures by Wednesday, April 4th. We can’t wait to see your inspirational photos so we can share the story of some of these amazing women with everyone who watches the 53rd ACM Awards airing live on CBS & CBS All Access on April 15, 2018.

You have a chance to be a part of Dierks Bentley’s performance of “Woman, Amen” during the #ACMawards!

Here’s How:

1. Take and post a picture on Twitter or Instagram by April 4, 2018 of the woman in your life who has had the largest positive influence on you. Please don’t include any logos or brands.

2. Use the hashtag #WomanAmenACM in your post.

3. Tune in to the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 15th on CBS & CBS All Access, you may see your photo during Dierks Bentley’s #ACMawards performance!

Must be 18 or older, and a U.S. resident to participate in the program.

See full contest rules

