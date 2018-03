NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NJ TRANSIT trains are suspended between Newark Penn and New York Penn Station due to Amtrak’s Portal Bridge being stuck in the open position.

Crews were working on the scene early Friday morning, just south of Secaucus Junction.

Midtown Direct trains are being diverted to Hoboken.

NJ TRANSIT is cross-honoring tickets with NJ TRANSIT buses private carriers as well as on PATH at 33rd Street, Hoboken and Newark.

