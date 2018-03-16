NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two men who they say were caught on camera installing so-called skimming devices on store registers and an ATM.

On Feb. 11, police said the an employee at a Rite Aid store on West 11th and Broadway found the device on one of its point of sale machines.

After scanning through surveillance video, detectives determines it had been placed there back on Jan. 30.

Police said two men entered the store and while the cashier was distracted by one of the suspects, the other is seen on video pulling the device out of a black shopping bag and popping it onto the machine.

The NYPD says the same men were caught on surveillance video pulling the same scam on at least two other card machines.

On Feb. 6, police said the suspects installed a skimming device at another Rid Aid on 50th Street and 8th Avenue, waiting until shopping crowds died down at 1o p.m.

Police said they then targeted a TD Bank ATM on March 1 at 11:30 p.m. to steal card and pin numbers. Detectives say that skimmer set off an alarm and a bank tech was able to remove it and called police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.