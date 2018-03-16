CBS 2Starbucks travel mug (credit: happy d/Flickr) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect […]
(CBS News) — It’s official!

Iconic entertainer Reba McEntire will return to host the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards™, which air live from the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas on Sunday, Apr. 15 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access.

This year’s show will mark Reba’s 15th time hosting the ceremony, last appearing in 2012 with Blake Shelton.

In addition to hosting Country Music’s Party Of The Year®, Reba is also in the running to take home a statuette for Female Vocalist of the Year and, if she wins, it would mark her eighth win in the category.

READ: 53rd Academy Of Country Music Awards: The Complete List Of Nominee

All hail the Queen of Country!

Watch the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, when they air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access.

