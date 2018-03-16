(CBS News) — Country music superstar Reba McEntire will be returning as host of the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards. McEntire, who has hosted the awards show 14 times since the late 1980s, joined “CBS This Morning” to reveal the news and announce the nominees of some of the show’s top categories.

The three-time Grammy winner has sold more than 56 million albums worldwide and earned a record 35 No. 1 hit singles. She last hosted “country music’s party of the year” in 2012 along with Blake Shelton.

McEntire also learned that she was nominated for the 16th time in the female vocalist of the year category.

“Everybody who voted for me and my mama,” she said when asked who she’d like to thank. The singer said despite her numerous nominations, she still remembers the very first time.

“1981, I was — we were out in LA and I got to go to Disneyland for the first time while we were out in LA and I was very excited. I thought, ‘oh my gosh this is really exciting’ — I didn’t win,’ she joked. Three years later, she did win.

Earlier this year, McEntire became the first female Colonel Sanders for KFC.

“They called and said ‘would you be interested?’…I said ‘that’s so funny’ and we had a blast with it. I mean, you can’t take it serious.”

Another reason she took the gig? “I’ve always loved Kentucky Fried Chicken.”

Although she’s not sure if she’ll be performing yet. She did say that she is “beggin ’em” to.

The 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards will be broadcast live Sunday, April 15, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on CBS.