CBS 2Starbucks travel mug (credit: happy d/Flickr) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect […]
WCBS 880Starbucks travel mug (credit: happy d/Flickr) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS […]
1010 WINSStarbucks travel mug (credit: happy d/Flickr) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU […]
WFANStarbucks travel mug (credit: happy d/Flickr) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is […]
WLNYStarbucks travel mug (credit: happy d/Flickr) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. […]
Filed Under:ACM Awards, Entertainment, Only CBS, Reba McEntire

(CBS News) — Country music superstar Reba McEntire will be returning as host of the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards. McEntire, who has hosted the awards show 14 times since the late 1980s, joined “CBS This Morning” to reveal the news and announce the nominees of some of the show’s top categories.

The three-time Grammy winner has sold more than 56 million albums worldwide and earned a record 35 No. 1 hit singles. She last hosted “country music’s party of the year” in 2012 along with Blake Shelton.

McEntire also learned that she was nominated for the 16th time in the female vocalist of the year category.

“Everybody who voted for me and my mama,” she said when asked who she’d like to thank. The singer said despite her numerous nominations, she still remembers the very first time.

“1981, I was — we were out in LA and I got to go to Disneyland for the first time while we were out in LA and I was very excited. I thought, ‘oh my gosh this is really exciting’ — I didn’t win,’ she joked. Three years later, she did win.

Earlier this year, McEntire became the first female Colonel Sanders for KFC.

“They called and said ‘would you be interested?’…I said ‘that’s so funny’ and we had a blast with it. I mean, you can’t take it serious.”

Another reason she took the gig? “I’ve always loved Kentucky Fried Chicken.”

Although she’s not sure if she’ll be performing yet. She did say that she is “beggin ’em” to.

The 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards will be broadcast live Sunday, April 15, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on CBS.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch