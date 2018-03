GEORGIA (CBSNewYork) — Skiers were forced to jump to safety when a ski lift malfunctioned at a Georgian ski resort, leaving at least eight hurt.

The terrifying accident was caught on camera, showing people getting flung from the lift.

Skiers were traveling downhill at the Gudauri Ski Resort wehn the lift began picking up speed and moving backwards.

At the base of the hill, chairs began jamming together.

No word yet on what caused the malfunction.