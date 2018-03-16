CBS 2Starbucks travel mug (credit: happy d/Flickr) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect […]
WCBS 880Starbucks travel mug (credit: happy d/Flickr) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS […]
1010 WINSStarbucks travel mug (credit: happy d/Flickr) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU […]
WFANStarbucks travel mug (credit: happy d/Flickr) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is […]
WLNYStarbucks travel mug (credit: happy d/Flickr) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Natalie Duddridge, St. Patrick's Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Irish Arts Center is distributing 10,000 free books this St. Patrick’s Day.

The books will be distributed at locations all across New York City.

The move is an attempt to educate the public on the cultural contributions of Irish authors.

This year, the IAC is also teaming with El Museo del Barrio in the giveaway and will also include books by authors with American and Caribbean heritage.

“Each year Irish Arts Center Book Day celebrates the great literary tradition of Ireland and Irish America and the joy of reading with people of all backgrounds. This year, we are delighted to welcome El Museo del Barrio to join us in sharing great works by Irish and Caribbean writers,” said Rachael Gilkey of the IAC.

The book giveaways are taking place in the following locations:

Manhattan
– 110th & Lexington, outside 6 train station
– 72nd & Broadway, outside 1 train station
– Grand Central, southeast corner of 42nd & Park
– Church of the Holy Cross, 329 West 42nd
Brooklyn
– Dekalb & Flatbush, outside B/Q station
– Parkside Avenue Plaza, outside Q station
Queens
– Roosevelt & 61st, southeast corner
– Jackson Heights post office, 78-02 37th Avenue
The Bronx
– Fordham Road & Webster Avenue, northeast corner
Staten Island
– St. George Terminal

For more information, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch