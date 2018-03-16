NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Irish Arts Center is distributing 10,000 free books this St. Patrick’s Day.

The books will be distributed at locations all across New York City.

The move is an attempt to educate the public on the cultural contributions of Irish authors.

This year, the IAC is also teaming with El Museo del Barrio in the giveaway and will also include books by authors with American and Caribbean heritage.

“Each year Irish Arts Center Book Day celebrates the great literary tradition of Ireland and Irish America and the joy of reading with people of all backgrounds. This year, we are delighted to welcome El Museo del Barrio to join us in sharing great works by Irish and Caribbean writers,” said Rachael Gilkey of the IAC.

The Irish Arts Center wants you to go beyond the Green Beer and “Get Lit” on Irish “Literature” for St Patrick’s day ☘️ @CBSNewYork #StPats pic.twitter.com/xIhWyQ5P3g — Natalie Duddridge (@CityNatalie) March 16, 2018

The book giveaways are taking place in the following locations:

Manhattan

– 110th & Lexington, outside 6 train station

– 72nd & Broadway, outside 1 train station

– Grand Central, southeast corner of 42nd & Park

– Church of the Holy Cross, 329 West 42nd

Brooklyn

– Dekalb & Flatbush, outside B/Q station

– Parkside Avenue Plaza, outside Q station

Queens

– Roosevelt & 61st, southeast corner

– Jackson Heights post office, 78-02 37th Avenue

The Bronx

– Fordham Road & Webster Avenue, northeast corner

Staten Island

– St. George Terminal

