EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – World Wrestling Entertainment’s biggest spectacle is returning to the Garden State.

Wrestlemania 35 will be held at MetLife stadium on April 7, 2019.

“Wrestlemania is a weeklong series of events that will bring a windfall to the area,” said New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver.

“Wrestlemania is an event like no other,” said WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon. “I can’t wait to see what memories we create together at Wrestlemania 35.”

“There is no greater feeling than to stand in that ring with goosebumps all over you, it’s hard to put into words,” said WWE Executive Vice President Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

New Jersey last hosted Wrestlemania 29 in 2013, when an estimated 75,000 fans watched John Cena defeat Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

This year’s Wrestlemania is being held in New Orleans.