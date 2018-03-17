Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good morning! We’re looking at a mostly sunny, but chilly St. Patrick’s Day out there. Wind chills this morning are in the teens and 20s for most, and it’ll only feel like the upper 30s to around 40 at best this afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid 40s. There will likely be more clouds to the south as a system slides below us.

By Sunday, its a touch cooler but the winds really calm down… so while still on the cool side, it won’t feel as bad. The good news is the entire weekend will be dry!

There’s a lot of talk about our next storm chance, but a lot of uncertainty remains. It’s likely that some kind of coastal low develops in the east by Tuesday, but the exact track, timing, and impacts are up in the air. Stay tuned as we get closer and the models come into better agreement.

For now, just enjoy the weekend!