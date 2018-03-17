CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Matt DeLucia

Matt DeLucia 
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

3/17 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Good morning! We’re looking at a mostly sunny, but chilly St. Patrick’s Day out there. Wind chills this morning are in the teens and 20s for most, and it’ll only feel like the upper 30s to around 40 at best this afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid 40s. There will likely be more clouds to the south as a system slides below us.

jl morning wind chills map 4 3/17 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

By Sunday, its a touch cooler but the winds really calm down… so while still on the cool side, it won’t feel as bad. The good news is the entire weekend will be dry!

nu tu 7day auto6 3/17 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

There’s a lot of talk about our next storm chance, but a lot of uncertainty remains. It’s likely that some kind of coastal low develops in the east by Tuesday, but the exact track, timing, and impacts are up in the air. Stay tuned as we get closer and the models come into better agreement.

For now, just enjoy the weekend!

