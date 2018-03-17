NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Going green for Saint Patrick’s Day can really add up.

A new survey from the National Retail Federation finds Americans will spend a total of $5.9 billion on St. Paddy’s Day festivities.

That comes out to about $40 a person, most of which will go towards food and drinks like green beer or a traditional pint of Guinness.

People are also getting their green gear in the form of clothes, candy, and decorations.

Of those celebrating, 83 percent of people plan to wear green. After all, they don’t want to get pinched.

31 percent of those responding say they’ll make a special dinner, perhaps mimicking a traditional Irish meal.

Finally, 27 percent say they’ll head to a St. Paddy’s celebration at a bar or restaurant.

Sláinte!