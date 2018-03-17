CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Black Tap, by CHLOE, Clinton Hall, ice cream sundaes, Milkshake, St. Patrick's Day Dessert, Tipsy Scoop, Van Leeuwen, Vegan, Waffles

St. Patrick’s Day is a great excuse to eat all the green candy and desserts you can find. Here are five places in NYC that are serving up everything from green waffles to vanilla shakes topped with Lucky Charms.

By Carly Petrone

Tipsy Scoop
217 E. 26th St.
New York, NY
917-388-2862
www.tipsyscoop.com

See More: NYC’s Best Spiked Treats: Boozy Desserts, Ice Cream, More

Boozy Pots of Gold sundaes will be available all weekend long at Tipsy Scoop! That’s right, ice cream eaters can nosh on their individual pot of Irish Coffee ice cream (courtesy of Kilbeggan Whiskey) and coffee liqueur, chocolate Guinness Salty Pretzel ice cream, and Spiked Mint Chip ice cream infused with Crème de Menthe. It’s also topped with Skittles, Lucky Charms, and Laurie & Sons Shortbread rainbow cookies. Now all you need is a spoon!

Clinton Hall
90 Washington St.
New York, NY 10006
212-363-6000
www.clintonhallny.com

See More: NYC’s Best Waffles For Breakfast, Brunch, Or Dessert

Head downtown and grab a seat at Clinton Hall because this gastropub is serving up a very special treat. The Lucky Leprechaun will satisfy any sweet tooth whether you stop in for brunch or dessert. This green waffle is topped with scoops of chocolate ice cream, Lucky Charm marshmallows, rainbow sprinkles, mint chocolate syrup, and a center pint glass filled with Irish coffee and whipped cream. No can pinch you while biting into this green doughy delicacy!

Van Leeuwen
48 ½ E. 7th St.
New York, NY 10003
646-476-3865
www.vanleeuwenicecream.com

See More: New York City’s 5 Best Hot Fudge Sundaes

Who can say no to Irish-inspired ice cream flavors this St. Patrick’s Day? Van Leeuwen is offering seasonal flavors perfect for every leprechaun in New York City. First up is the Other Half Stout & Cookies – a collaboration with Brooklyn’s Other Half Brewing This flavor is made with their Breakfast Stout ice cream and house-made chocolate chip cookies. There’s also something for the vegan lovers out there looking for an icy treat. Their Vegan Coffee, Whiskey Cake & Cacao should do the trick with chunks of house-made brown sugar cake soaked in whiskey and copious amounts of Askinosie singe farm cacao nibs mixed into their vegan coffee ice cream made with fair-trade Colombian coffee. Yum!

By CHLOE
185 Bleecker St.
New York, NY 10012
212-290-8000
eatbychloe.com

See More: Chef Chloe Coscarelli’s Favorite Vegan Eats In NYC

For those looking to keep it semi-healthy this St. Patrick’s Day, there are a few yummy options at by CHLOE. They’re offering vegan Shamrock Sugar Cookies and Chocolate Whiskey Cupcakes decorated with green sprinkle mix and green Clostess. You can even wash it down with their unique green lemonade made with fresh Basil Lemongrass. Because nothing goes better together than sweet and sour, right?

Black Tap
529 Broome St.
New York, NY 10013
917-639-3089
blacktapnyc.com

See More: NYC’s Black Tap Creating Magical Milkshakes Worth Every Bite

Toast to St. Patrick’s Day with a special Emerald Vanilla Shake ($17) from Black Tap. This over-the-top creation features a vanilla frosted rim with mini marshmallows and green icing “shamrocks” topped with Lucky Charms. If you’re still hungry, you can always order up their Reuben Burger, which Katz’s Delicatessen helped create just for St. Patty’s Day weekend. This massive burger is built with a Pat La Frieda patty, Katz’s Deli corned beef and sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, pickles, and Black Tap’s special sauce. Lucky for you both the milkshake and the burger are available at all Black Tap locations.

For the latest on all of the Tri-State’s events and happenings, follow us on Twitter!

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch