St. Patrick’s Day is a great excuse to eat all the green candy and desserts you can find. Here are five places in NYC that are serving up everything from green waffles to vanilla shakes topped with Lucky Charms.

By Carly Petrone

Tipsy Scoop

Boozy Pots of Gold sundaes will be available all weekend long at Tipsy Scoop! That’s right, ice cream eaters can nosh on their individual pot of Irish Coffee ice cream (courtesy of Kilbeggan Whiskey) and coffee liqueur, chocolate Guinness Salty Pretzel ice cream, and Spiked Mint Chip ice cream infused with Crème de Menthe. It’s also topped with Skittles, Lucky Charms, and Laurie & Sons Shortbread rainbow cookies. Now all you need is a spoon!

Clinton Hall

Head downtown and grab a seat at Clinton Hall because this gastropub is serving up a very special treat. The Lucky Leprechaun will satisfy any sweet tooth whether you stop in for brunch or dessert. This green waffle is topped with scoops of chocolate ice cream, Lucky Charm marshmallows, rainbow sprinkles, mint chocolate syrup, and a center pint glass filled with Irish coffee and whipped cream. No can pinch you while biting into this green doughy delicacy!

Van Leeuwen

Who can say no to Irish-inspired ice cream flavors this St. Patrick’s Day? Van Leeuwen is offering seasonal flavors perfect for every leprechaun in New York City. First up is the Other Half Stout & Cookies – a collaboration with Brooklyn’s Other Half Brewing This flavor is made with their Breakfast Stout ice cream and house-made chocolate chip cookies. There’s also something for the vegan lovers out there looking for an icy treat. Their Vegan Coffee, Whiskey Cake & Cacao should do the trick with chunks of house-made brown sugar cake soaked in whiskey and copious amounts of Askinosie singe farm cacao nibs mixed into their vegan coffee ice cream made with fair-trade Colombian coffee. Yum!

By CHLOE

For those looking to keep it semi-healthy this St. Patrick’s Day, there are a few yummy options at by CHLOE. They’re offering vegan Shamrock Sugar Cookies and Chocolate Whiskey Cupcakes decorated with green sprinkle mix and green Clostess. You can even wash it down with their unique green lemonade made with fresh Basil Lemongrass. Because nothing goes better together than sweet and sour, right?

Black Tap

Toast to St. Patrick’s Day with a special Emerald Vanilla Shake ($17) from Black Tap. This over-the-top creation features a vanilla frosted rim with mini marshmallows and green icing “shamrocks” topped with Lucky Charms. If you’re still hungry, you can always order up their Reuben Burger, which Katz’s Delicatessen helped create just for St. Patty’s Day weekend. This massive burger is built with a Pat La Frieda patty, Katz’s Deli corned beef and sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, pickles, and Black Tap’s special sauce. Lucky for you both the milkshake and the burger are available at all Black Tap locations.

