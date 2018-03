NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A stubborn fire that burned for 17 hours at a recycling plant in Queens has been deemed accidental.

The FDNY said improper disposal of a lithium battery sparked the five-alarm blaze Friday afternoon in Jamaica.

Per #FDNY Fire Marshals: Cause of 3/16 5-alarm fire, 187-40 Jamaica Ave #Queens was accidental, improper disposal of lithium battery — FDNY (@FDNY) March 17, 2018

The fire was feet away from Long Island Rail Road tracks and caused major service disruptions and delays.

One fired suffered a minor injury.

LIRR service has since returned to normal.