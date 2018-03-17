CBS 2(credit: Mexicue/Facebook) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook […]
Filed Under:NBA, New York Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 25 points, and the New York Knicks snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 124-101 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.

New York had five players in double figures in its highest scoring game of the season. Frank Ntilikina had 15 points, Trey Burke scored 14 and Troy Williams finished with 13.

The Knicks outscored the Hornets 42-17 in the third quarter. Charlotte was just 4 of 23 from the field in the period.

Dwayne Bacon led the Hornets with 15 points, and Dwight Howard finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

