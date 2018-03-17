NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say tried to rob a subway station clerk on the Lower East Side this week.

The NYPD just released surveillance video of the suspect using a cane to walk out of the East Broadway F train station, where around 10 pm Wednesday they say he threw a large stone at the token booth.

Police say he told the clerk inside he had a gun and demanded the clerk handover all the money.

Investigators say the clerk refused and the suspect took off towards the Rutgers Houses.