NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The streets of New York City will soon be a sea of green for the annual Saint Patrick’s Day parade.

To help CBS2 get in the spirit, the Bronx-based Irish band “The Narrowbacks” stopped by to play some tunes.

The band just returned home from a national tour and is set to play the Bowery Ballroom Saturday at 6pm.

Off their last album, Arrogance & Ignorance, Seamus Keane and the boys played the song “Out on the Avenue.”

