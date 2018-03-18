CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Local TV

By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good evening, all. Hopefully you had a great weekend. It’ll be a quiet start to the work week, but that will quickly change with multiple chances of snow as we officially kick off spring.

First, it will be another cold and calm one tonight. Lows will bottom out around freezing in the city, and 20s in the suburbs. Tomorrow will feature much of the same as we saw today — mostly sunny skies with temps in the low to mid 40s.

weather24 3/18 CBS2 Sunday Evening Weather Headlines

Starting Tuesday, we’ll have a very complex setup. Models are still not in agreement and it has been a tough forecast to say the least. As of now, it appears we will see some light snow move in south of the city. There will likely be some flakes flying in the city by evening, but the best chances of accumulating snow is reserved for the southern parts of our area.

weather13 3/18 CBS2 Sunday Evening Weather Headlines

By Wednesday, the trend may be a strengthening second low off the Mid-Atlantic coast. The question is how close to the coast it tracks. It could be a brush or, if the track is closer, a more widespread snow could be on the table.

It’ll take another day or so to really nail this one as the models get a handle on various pieces of energy involved. You’ll definitely want to stay tuned!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch