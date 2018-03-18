By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good evening, all. Hopefully you had a great weekend. It’ll be a quiet start to the work week, but that will quickly change with multiple chances of snow as we officially kick off spring.

First, it will be another cold and calm one tonight. Lows will bottom out around freezing in the city, and 20s in the suburbs. Tomorrow will feature much of the same as we saw today — mostly sunny skies with temps in the low to mid 40s.

Starting Tuesday, we’ll have a very complex setup. Models are still not in agreement and it has been a tough forecast to say the least. As of now, it appears we will see some light snow move in south of the city. There will likely be some flakes flying in the city by evening, but the best chances of accumulating snow is reserved for the southern parts of our area.

By Wednesday, the trend may be a strengthening second low off the Mid-Atlantic coast. The question is how close to the coast it tracks. It could be a brush or, if the track is closer, a more widespread snow could be on the table.

It’ll take another day or so to really nail this one as the models get a handle on various pieces of energy involved. You’ll definitely want to stay tuned!