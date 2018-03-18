By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good morning! It’s another cold start today with temps in the 20s… even some teens N&W! We’ll climb into the 40s again this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. There’s a slight chance of a few scattered flurries N&E of NYC, but no big deal.

Expect a dry start to the work week Monday with similar temps. Clouds will increase later at night ahead of our next storm system. Unfortunately, there are still details to iron out as models are not in agreement with the exact track. We should have a much better idea over the next 24 hours, but for now it appears the best chance of seeing snow on Tuesday will be south of the city.

We’ll track it over the next day or so to see how things evolve. For now, it’s just something to watch. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!