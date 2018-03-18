CBS 2Roasted Chicken with Cannellini Beans and Potatoes (CBS 2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs […]
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Matt DeLucia

By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

nu tu skycast 3d wakeup5 3/18 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Good morning! It’s another cold start today with temps in the 20s… even some teens N&W! We’ll climb into the 40s again this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. There’s a slight chance of a few scattered flurries N&E of NYC, but no big deal.

md wakeup highs 3/18 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Expect a dry start to the work week Monday with similar temps. Clouds will increase later at night ahead of our next storm system. Unfortunately, there are still details to iron out as models are not in agreement with the exact track. We should have a much better idea over the next 24 hours, but for now it appears the best chance of seeing snow on Tuesday will be south of the city.

nu tu 7day auto8 3/18 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

We’ll track it over the next day or so to see how things evolve. For now, it’s just something to watch. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

