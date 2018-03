NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four people were hurt after a driver hit several parked cars in Brooklyn early Sunday morning.

Police say it happened just after 3 am on Bedford Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Brooklyn: Bedford Ave. – Lafayette Ave. MVA involving 8 vehicles, 4 injuries, 1 under arrest by @NYPD79Pct pic.twitter.com/YE0QM6OkTK — NYRRT (@NYRRT) March 18, 2018

Investigators say four to five vehicles were hit, many of them badly damaged.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was taken into custody.

Two people were rushed to Kings County Hospital. All of the injuries are believed to be minor.