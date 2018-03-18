CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored 1:02 into overtime, Alex Pietrangelo had two goals in regulation and the St. Louis Blues came back to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday night.

Nikita Soshnikov also scored for the Blues, who won their third game in their last four. Jake Allen made 17 saves as St. Louis moved within three points of idle Dallas and Colorado for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference, but lost leading scorer Vladimir Tarasenko to an upper-body injury.

gettyimages 933275794 Schenn Nets OT Winner To Push Blues Past Rangers

(Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Tarasenko played 7 minutes, 53 seconds of the first period and left the ice following his last shift of the period with no visual injury. He did not return to the Blues bench to begin the second period.

Mika Zibanejad scored twice for Rangers, earning his third multigoal game of the season. Mats Zuccarello also scored, Chris Kreider had a pair of assists and Alexandar Georgiev made 29 saves for New York, which had won its previous two games.

Pietrangelo tied the game at 5:15 of the third period with a power-play goal. Pietrangelo’s 14th tied his career season high, set last year.

The Rangers came alive after a lackluster opening period, scoring three times in the second to take a 3-2 lead.

Zibanejad got it going 42 seconds into the second, deflecting Jesper Fast’s shot to tie it at 1. But St. Louis regained the lead on Soshnikov’s first goal with the Blues at 2:24 when Chris Thorburn carried the puck into the Rangers zone and dropped it back to Soshnikov for a one-timer.

Zuccarello tied it at 2 when he took advantage of a lucky bounce with 7:53 left in the second, chipping the puck past Allen after his pass attempt bounced off of Alexander Steen’s stick right back him.

Zibanejad’s power play goal with 5:25 left in the second gave the Rangers a 3-2 advantage.

Pietrangelo gave the Blues a 1-0 lead with 4:11 left in the first period, scoring off of a rebound from Vladimir Sobotka’s shot.

The Blues outshot the Rangers 16-2 in the first. Georgiev came up with several tough saves, including stopping Tarasenko on a 2-on-1 with Jaden Schwartz.

NOTES: Both teams wore green warmup jerseys in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. The jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit Urban Harvest and Blues for Kids. … It is the fourth straight game that the Rangers scored at least three goals. … The Rangers scratched C Peter Holland and D Tony Deangelo. The Blues scratched LW Scottie Upshall, D Jay Boumeester, D Jordan Schmaltz, C Oskar Sundqvist and Carter Hutton.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Host Columbus on Tuesday.

Blues: Travel to Chicago on Sunday.

