It’s ultimate season for fresh produce, so Son Cubano’s Executive Chef Richardo Cardona stopped by with plenty of fresh veggies and fruit.
Here’s Chef Cardona’s recipe for vegan ceviche:
Serves Four People
1 YOUNG COCONUT
1 CUP OF FRESH CORN KERNEL DICED COOKED
1/2 CUP JICAMA DICED DICED RAW
1/2 CUP CHAYOTE SQUASH DICED RAW
1/3 RED PEPPER DICED RAW
1/2 CUP OF RED ONIONS DICED RAW
1/3 CUP CHOOPED FRESH CILANTRO
1/3 CUP FRESH MANGO
1/3 CUP OF COCONUT MEAT DICED
1/3 CUP SEED LESS CUCUMBER DICED RAW
1/3 CUP OF FRESH PINEAPPLE
2 CUP OF GREEN JUICE OF ANY KIND
2 OZ RICE VINAGER
2 OZ OF LIME JUICE
1 OZ OF YELLOW AJI PANKA
10Z SCIRRACHA
10Z MIRIN
2 OZ FRESH MINT
SALT AND PEPPER TO TASTE
MIXED ALL THE INGREDIENTS TOGETHER
IN A MIXING BOWL AND SERVED CHILLED