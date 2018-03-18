CBS 2Shaka Smart (credit: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images), Paul Hewitt (credit: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images), Bruiser Flint (credit: Jeff Golden/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We’re just two days from the Spring Equinox.

It’s ultimate season for fresh produce, so Son Cubano’s Executive Chef Richardo Cardona stopped by with plenty of fresh veggies and fruit.

Here’s Chef Cardona’s recipe for vegan ceviche:

Serves Four People

1 YOUNG COCONUT
1 CUP OF FRESH CORN KERNEL DICED COOKED
1/2 CUP JICAMA DICED DICED RAW
1/2 CUP CHAYOTE SQUASH DICED RAW
1/3 RED PEPPER DICED RAW
1/2 CUP OF RED ONIONS DICED RAW
1/3 CUP CHOOPED FRESH CILANTRO
1/3 CUP FRESH MANGO
1/3 CUP OF COCONUT MEAT DICED
1/3 CUP SEED LESS CUCUMBER DICED RAW
1/3 CUP OF FRESH PINEAPPLE
2 CUP OF GREEN JUICE OF ANY KIND
2 OZ RICE VINAGER
2 OZ OF LIME JUICE
1 OZ OF YELLOW AJI PANKA
10Z SCIRRACHA
10Z MIRIN
2 OZ FRESH MINT
SALT AND PEPPER TO TASTE
MIXED ALL THE INGREDIENTS TOGETHER
IN A MIXING BOWL AND SERVED CHILLED
