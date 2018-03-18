CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Jason Vargas, New York Mets

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York Mets left-hander Jason Vargas is expected to miss four to six weeks after fracturing a bone in his right hand.

The Mets acquired Vargas in free agency on Feb. 18, signing him to a two-year, $16 million contract. He went 18-11 with a 4.16 ERA for Kansas City last season, making his first All-Star team and tying for the major league lead in wins.

The 35-year-old Vargas was hit on the hand by a line drive during a minor league game Friday.

The Mets announced Sunday that he suffered a hamate fracture. He was to see hand specialist to determine his prognosis.

gettyimages 928207678 Mets Vargas Fractures Non Pitching Hand, Out 4 6 weeks

Jason Vargas delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Houston Astros of a spring training game in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

With Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom set to face St. Louis on March 29 and 31, Vargas had been penciled in to start the series finale on April 1. Matt Harvey could move into the third spot in the starting rotation.

Vargas, who made two appearances for the Mets back in 2007, is 85-81 with a 4.17 ERA in 248 career appearances, including 228 starts, and has averaged just 2.7 walks per nine innings.

After a slow start to an offseason that had fans restless over the team’s lack of spending, the Mets added approximately $90 million in payroll with the signings of reliever Anthony Swarzak, first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, outfielder Jay Bruce, infielder Jose Reyes and infielder Todd Frazier, plus the signing of Vargas.

