NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police say a 26-year-old man is facing charges including abandonment of a child after a 6-month-old girl in a stroller was found unattended on a city subway platform.

Authorities said the man had been with the child and the child’s mother in upper Manhattan. They separated, with the man taking the child with him.

The baby was found unharmed on the platform at 86th Street and Lexington Avenue early Sunday morning.

Police said around the same time, the man called police himself to report the child missing. He had ridden the subway to a Brooklyn stop.

The man was subsequently arrested.

