NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 44-year-old mother was killed and her teenage daughter was rushed to the hospital after a crash on the New England Thruway late Saturday in the Bronx.

It happened just before midnight near the Baychester Avenue exit, where police say a car cut off the mother’s sports utility vehicle. The SUV swerved and hit an embankment which caused it to overturn.

The 16-year-old daughter was rushed to NYC Health/Hospitals + Jacobi, where she’s expected to recover. Her mother was partially ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.