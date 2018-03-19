By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

Tranquil conditions prevail on this final full day of winter. And even better, we’ll see a good deal of sunshine right through the rush. Highs today, however, will remain a little below normal in the 40s.

Clouds will increase tonight, especially late. It will be another cold one though with temps falling to around 30°.

Round one of our two-part storm will have a tough time filling in tomorrow. We’ll leave our precipitation odds at a “chance” here in the city, while communities to the south (especially well south) will likely see some rain and even very light snow accumulations.

Expect little in the way of change through tomorrow night with perhaps a light snow accumulation in the city and across our southwest suburbs. It’s really Wednesday that’s worth watching as round two takes aim at the tri-state.

As of now, a blend of the models would put down lighter accumulations north and west with greater snowfall amounts south and east of the city. And it looks like the snow may be accompanied by gusty winds with the highest gusts across Long Island.