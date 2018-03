NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Manhasset man accused of attacking a 94-year-old man faces a judge Monday.

Police escorted a handcuffed Daryl Wright, 39, to his arraignment Monday morning.

Authorities say Wright got into an argument with the elderly man over parking at the Great Neck Plaza on Sunday and pushed him to the ground.

The man was taken to the hospital and treated for a broken leg.