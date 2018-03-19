BALDWIN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island high school basketball team is making history following a big win Sunday, when the Baldwin Lady Bruins took on Ossining in the New York State Class AA Championship game.

The girls on the Baldwin High School girls team have given it their all every time they stepped on the court all season, and Sunday was no different.

Baldwin Senior Donnetta Johnson called the game “indescribable.”

They ultimately came out on top, and the five starters experienced a win unlike any other Long Island girls basketball team. They won the state championship for the second time in a row, making history by becoming the only back-to-back state champs.

It was far from a walk on the court.

“I believe that it’s definitely more difficult to stay on top than it is to get on tip,” Coach Tom Catapano said.

The team didn’t get that far without hard work. They practice three hours a day, six days a week.

“This didn’t happen by accident,” Catapano said. “This was a tremendous amount of work over a very long period of time for this group.”

Catapano has been coaching the team for several years, and says they’ve become more than just a team.

“We get along very well off the court,” Donnetta said. “So it’s like they’re my sisters.”

School officials say it’s sent a message to the school community that it’s about more than just teamwork.

“If you work hard, if you’re dedicated, if you’re passionate at what you do you can be successful at it,” Athletic Director Eduardo Ramirez said.

The Lady Bruins will play in the in the Federation semifinals against LUHI on Friday at 2:15 pm at the Glens Falls Civic Center. The winner of that game heads to the finals on Saturday.