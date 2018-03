NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A large fire tore through the roof of a building in the Bronx Monday morning.

The fire broke out at around 11:30 a.m. in the top floor of six-story building on East 208th Street in the Norwood section, according to the Fire Department.

It quickly grew into a 3-alarm blaze.

Firefighters could be seen on the roof of the structure with pillars smoke and flames rising high nearby.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.