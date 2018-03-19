NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released surveillance video of a man they say sent an 18-year-old woman to the hospital after a brutal slashing inside a McDonald’s in Brooklyn last month.

Investigators say the man slashed the victim in the face “numerous times” inside the fast food restaurant on Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island the afternoon of February 9th.

The suspect fled the scene on foot heading eastbound on Mermaid Ave., police say.

The victim was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where she received 93 stitches to treat several lacerations to the face.

Police describe the suspect as a roughly 6’0″ tall black male in his 30s last seen wearing a green parka with a fur-lined hood, blue jeans, and black sneakers.