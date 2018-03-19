NEW YORK (AP) — Allen Crabbe and Caris LeVert each scored 22 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 118-115 on Monday night.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and DeMarre Carroll scored 18 points for the Nets, who have two straight wins for the first time since Jan. 19-21.

Andrew Harrison, who missed Memphis’ last nine games due to a right wrist injury, scored 19 points, and Brionte Webber had a career-high 15. The Grizzlies have lost 20 of 21.

Memphis was without Marc Gasol due to flu-like symptoms. The team has lost 15 straight games on the road since a Christmas Eve victory at Sacramento.

Brooklyn trailed 94-87 heading into the fourth quarter before turning it around against the NBA’s second-worst team.

Carroll capped a string of three straight 3s to tie it at 97 with 8:45 remaining in the final period. After a three-second defensive technical free throw by Harrison gave the Grizzlies a 101-100 lead with 6:54 left, the Nets scored nine straight points highlighted by LeVert’s dunk with 4:07 left to lead 109-101.

Crabbe increased Brooklyn’s advantage 116-108 with 38 seconds left, but Memphis made it interesting.

Wayne Selden Jr., who scored 17 points of the bench, hit a 3, and JaMychal Green made a layup to make it 117-115 with 12 seconds left. Spencer Dinwiddie then hit a free throw to extend the Nets’ lead to 118-115 with 11 seconds to go before Harrison missed a potential tying 3 with 0.4 seconds remaining.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Tyreke Evans (inactive) did not play. He was replaced by Harrison in the starting lineup. … Deyonta Davis started at center in place of Gasol. It was just his third start of the season. … Green had a double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds.

Nets: Crabbe moved into second place for the most 3-pointers in a season by a player in franchise history. His first 3-pointer of the night gave him 163, passing Joe Johnson. The 25-year-old is now three shy of Deron Williams’ record of 169 set during the 2012-13 season.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Continue their three-game trip at Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Nets: Host Charlotte on Wednesday night to close their three-game homestand.

