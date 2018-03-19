CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (AP) — Allen Crabbe and Caris LeVert each scored 22 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 118-115 on Monday night.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and DeMarre Carroll scored 18 points for the Nets, who have two straight wins for the first time since Jan. 19-21.

Andrew Harrison, who missed Memphis’ last nine games due to a right wrist injury, scored 19 points, and Brionte Webber had a career-high 15. The Grizzlies have lost 20 of 21.

Memphis was without Marc Gasol due to flu-like symptoms. The team has lost 15 straight games on the road since a Christmas Eve victory at Sacramento.

Brooklyn trailed 94-87 heading into the fourth quarter before turning it around against the NBA’s second-worst team.

Carroll capped a string of three straight 3s to tie it at 97 with 8:45 remaining in the final period. After a three-second defensive technical free throw by Harrison gave the Grizzlies a 101-100 lead with 6:54 left, the Nets scored nine straight points highlighted by LeVert’s dunk with 4:07 left to lead 109-101.

Crabbe increased Brooklyn’s advantage 116-108 with 38 seconds left, but Memphis made it interesting.

Wayne Selden Jr., who scored 17 points of the bench, hit a 3, and JaMychal Green made a layup to make it 117-115 with 12 seconds left. Spencer Dinwiddie then hit a free throw to extend the Nets’ lead to 118-115 with 11 seconds to go before Harrison missed a potential tying 3 with 0.4 seconds remaining.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Tyreke Evans (inactive) did not play. He was replaced by Harrison in the starting lineup. … Deyonta Davis started at center in place of Gasol. It was just his third start of the season. … Green had a double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds.

Nets: Crabbe moved into second place for the most 3-pointers in a season by a player in franchise history. His first 3-pointer of the night gave him 163, passing Joe Johnson. The 25-year-old is now three shy of Deron Williams’ record of 169 set during the 2012-13 season.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Continue their three-game trip at Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Nets: Host Charlotte on Wednesday night to close their three-game homestand.

