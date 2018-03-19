CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:New York Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — The Knicks have won two straight games for the first time in almost two months, and they’re not apologizing for the caliber of their competition.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 22 points and Michael Beasley added 17 as New York beat the depleted Chicago Bulls 110-92 on Monday night.

“We don’t care who they put out there,” Beasley said. “They could put a bunch of toddlers out there. Once the game starts, the game starts.”

Enes Kanter had 10 points and 13 rebounds, while Troy Williams added 11 for the Knicks.

Cristiano Felicio scored a career-high 17 points for the Bulls, who were missing their top three scorers and went 3-for-30 from 3-point range. Bobby Portis and Antonio Blakeney scored 16 points apiece.

The Knicks used an 11-0 run to end the second quarter and take a 47-37 halftime lead.

Felicio scored Chicago’s first 11 points of the second half and the Bulls pulled within four, 56-52, on Denzel Valentine’s layup with 7:45 left.

That was close as they would get, as the Knicks followed with a 21-5 stretch and opened up a 77-57 lead on the second of Hardaway’s consecutive 3-pointers with 2:35 left in the quarter.

“We are out there competing,” Valentine said. “Everybody competes and gives it there all with their minutes, but if the ball don’t go in the basket, you lose. We got 12 more games left and we have to make the most of them.”

New York led 83-67 at the end of the third, and the Bulls got within 10 points midway through the fourth. The Knicks responded with an 11-2 run that put away a win that doesn’t mean much for a team bound for the draft lottery.

“I don’t think it’s for real, like ‘We’re going to tank,'” said Kyle O’Quinn, who had of the Knicks’ season-high 61 rebounds. “But, I think it’s encouraged. You know, why not? But, I don’t think you can get five guys out on the court and tell them to lose as professionals.”

TIP-INS

Bulls: Coach Fred Hoiberg said Kris Dunn was being put in a walking boot after he suffered a right toe sprain against Memphis on Thursday. Dunn also missed Chicago’s game against Cleveland on Saturday. … The Bulls had beaten the Knicks in the teams’ previous three meetings this season.

Knicks: Courtney Lee returned after missing Saturday’s game for personal reasons. Lance Thomas missed his second straight game for personal reasons. … The Knicks ended their five-game homestand at 2-3.

MISSING THE POINT

Chicago’s Zach LaVine (16.7 points per game), Lauri Markkanen (14.9) and Dunn (13.4) were out with injuries, while Robin Lopez (12) was dressed but did not play. Nikola Mirotic, who had been leading the Bulls in scoring (16.8), was traded to New Orleans on February 1.

“It doesn’t change the game plan at all,” Jeff Hornacek said. “We are still trying to do what we are supposed to do offensively and defensively. The scouting report changes a little bit in terms of what you do with Markkanen or what you do with Dunn. So that part changes. Other than that, we are trying. It is not like we have all our guys either.”

HONORING A HERO

During a timeout, the Knicks honored former Army Staff Sgt. Alfredo De Los Santos and presented him with a $10,000 scholarship for his daughter, Josely. De Los Santos lost his right leg when he was wounded in Afghanistan in 2008. He is now a professional hand cyclist who had a 4th-place finish at the 2016 Paralympics.

ALTERNATE UNIVERSE

The Bulls lost to the Cavaliers on Saturday and dropped consecutive games for the first time since Feb. 26-27. The Knicks, who beat the Hornets on Saturday, won consecutive games for the first time since Jan. 26-30.

LONELY VALENTINE

Denzel Valentine is the only player on either team who has played in every game this season. He has started 34 of the Bulls’ 70 games.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host Denver on Wednesday.

Knicks: Visit Miami on Wednesday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch