WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Harry Rockafeller made quite an impression on the people of Wall Township.

So much so that the local police department set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds so that a statue can be built in the World War II veteran’s honor, CBS2’s Erin Logan reported Monday.

Rockafeller, who died back in August at the age of 100, became friends with many of the officers in the department, but he became best friend with Officer Michael Malone.

Malone met Maj. Gen. Rockafeller randomly on a police call and they developed a friendship over the last five years.

“These guys, Harry, the ‘greatest generation’ … it was their duty to serve; it is out duty to remember,” Malone said.

Malone told CBS2’s Logan the goal is to raise $130,000 so that a 9-foot statue of Rockafeller can be erected on the property in front of the Wall Township Police Department, something all involved hope happens on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.